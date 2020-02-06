The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to the former Star TV CEO Peter Mukerjea who is in jail in connection with the Sheera Bora murder case for over four years.

However, the court stayed the bail for six weeks following a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) so that they could file an appeal against the order.

While granting the bail, the court observed that prima facie there was no evidence of his involvement in the commission of the crime.

“When the incident took place, Peter Mukerjea was not in India. The trial in the case is already underway. The applicant is in jail for more than four years and has recently undergone bypass surgery,” Justice Sambre said.

Peter Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015. According to the plea filed by the CBI, Peter Mukerjea along with his wife Indrani Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna entered into the criminal conspiracy to kill Sheena Bora.

According to the police reports, Sheena, 24, who was Indrani’s daughter from the first husband was killed on April 24, 2012.

The killing came in light in 2015 when Mukerjea’s driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested by the police in another case. Rai had allegedly disposed of the body.