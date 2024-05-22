Bomb threat email to North Block turns out to be a hoax

After hospitals, airport, schools, and a prison in the nation capital, North Block, located near the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the high-security Lutyen’s Delhi area, received a bomb threat email on Wednesday, which later turned out to be a hoax, according to sources.

The North Block houses offices of important ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Fire Department had sent its team after a PCR call was received about the bomb threat at around 3.37 pm.

Advertisement

The police, along with its specialised teams, conducted searches on the premises of the North Block for suspicious objects. However, nothing was reportedly found.

Recently, the city was shaken after over 100 schools received threatening emails, which too turned out to be hoax.

Earlier this year, the Delhi Police had arrested a Bangladesh national from Kolkata for allegedly sending a hoax email to the Delhi Airport mentioning a threat to a Delhi-Kolkata flight on February 27 from a person carrying explosives.

The man identified as Mohammad Nazrul Islam was found to have sent the email to get the flight cancelled in an attempt to prevent his brother-in-law from Punjab from reaching Kolkata to meet him.

According to a police official, “On February 27, a complaint from DIAL Airport Security Officer was received at IGI Airport police station, alleging that a threat e-mail was received about someone carrying explosives and a request made to check every bag and luggage.”