Bomb threat at CRPF HQ turns out to be hoax

A bomb threat call received by the Delhi Fire Service stating the presence of a bomb at the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters in the national capital turned out to be a hoax call, an official said here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District), Benita Mary Jaiker, confirmed that nothing suspicious was found at the spot.

The CRPF headquarters are located at the CGO Complex on Lodhi road in the national capital.

“The teams of Delhi Police, CISF and CRPF thoroughly checked the place, but nothing suspicious was found,” said the official.

The DCP further said that bomb disposal squads along with dog squads were also deployed to check the possibility of a bomb, however, they also didn’t find anything suspicious.

Earlier in the day also, an unattended bag triggered panic in eastern Delhi, five days after an IED was timely defused from the same part of the national capital.

However, this time the bag did not contain any explosives, the police confirmed to IANS.