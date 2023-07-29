Fire breaks out in factory warehouse in Mayapuri

A fire broke out in a factory warehouse in Mayapuri on Friday evening. A total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the situation was brought under control, a Delhi Fire Service officer said.

“Fire breaks out in a factory at 5.22 pm in a godown in Mayapuri. 16 fire tenders rushed to the site,” Fire Officer AK Malik said. “We received a fire call at 8:14 pm. 28 fire tenders are deployed here right now at the spot. No casualty has been reported. The fire is under control for now,” he added.

Earlier, another fire incident was reported at a tent godown in Southwest Delhi’s Jaunapur area around 5.20 PM, informed the fire officials.

As soon as the information was received, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused a few hours later, the Delhi Fire Service officials informed.

