Boeing opens Indian distribution centre in Khurja, UP

Global aviation giant Boeing has opened its 8th distribution centre in the world at Khurja in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

The 36,000-square-foot parts warehouse will support regional aviation customers in maximising fleet utilisation, according to an official release here on Monday.

“The new site underscores Boeing’s continued commitment to expanding its presence in the country and delivering an efficient, cost-effective, and local solution,” read the release.

Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India said, “The Boeing India Distribution Centre illustrates Boeing’s commitment to supporting the growth of this market, aligned with the government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision. This centre will support the emergent needs of spare parts for Boeing aircraft in India, reducing lead times, improving availability, and supporting the MRO industry here.”

The new India location is one of eight distribution centres around the world that holds and ships spare parts specifically for Boeing’s commercial customers, the release added.

“The India Distribution Centre represents another significant step forward in Boeing’s strategy to provide parts and services when and where customers need them,” says William Ampofo, vice-president of Parts & Distribution Services and Supply Chain, Boeing Global Services.

“It also represents our commitment to delivering efficient, cost-effective solutions for Boeing’s commercial aeroplane customers in the region,” he added.

Boeing announced its investment in the distribution centre less than a year ago during Aero India 2023, and the first parts were shipped to customers in December 2023, the release added. “Positioned strategically along India’s Eastern Freight Corridor with proximity to both Delhi and the upcoming Jewar airport, the distribution centre is operated in collaboration with third-party logistics provider DB Schenker.”

Kinjal Pande, chief executive officer at DB Schenker, Cluster India and Indian Subcontinent says: “We’re excited to collaborate with Boeing on constructing an advanced aviation-focused facility in India. The complexities of warehousing and logistics, combined with Boeing’s distinctive needs, provided us with a unique opportunity to build an innovative setup that meets the distinct spare support requirements of India’s growing aviation industry. This initiative also underlines DB Schenker’s enduring commitment to India, as we expand our local presence and tailor our services to meet the diverse needs of customers across various sectors.”