Bodies of two children kidnapped in Rajasthan found in South Delhi forest

In a shocking incident, two dead bodies of children kidnapped from Rajasthan, have been recovered from the forest of Mehrauli, South Delhi. Another child, the brother of the two deceased, who was left to die, has been recovered alive at some distance from the spot by the Mehrauli police on October 16 and has been sent to a Children’s Home located in Lajpat Nagar.

The South Delhi police revealed that all three children were brothers and were kidnapped from Rajasthan to extort a ransom of Rs 8 lakh from their father. However, the abductor attempted to kill all three children in the Mehrauli forest after bringing them to Delhi and fled away.

Two of the three brothers got killed during the incident, but the third one remained alive and came to his senses after falling unconscious during the attack. He was found crying near the forest area and was handed over to the Mehrauli police.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Police have arrested the accused, Mahavir and Manja Kumar, involved in the kidnapping and killing of the children. Both the accused hail from Bihar and are drug addicts. They have confessed to the crime and said that they committed the crime to fulfill their addiction.

According to a senior police official, the deceased children have been identified as Aman (13) and Vipin (8), while the other child recovered alive has been identified as Shiva.

A Rajasthan Police officer said a complaint was made by the father of the children, Gyan Singh, a resident of Sathlanka village in Alwar district, Rajasthan. The complainant had stated that his three sons Aman, Vipin and Shiva were kidnapped from his shop on the morning of October 15, when he left his shop for a while and went to a nearby place.

A case was registered at the Bhiwani Phase-3 police station and a search for the children was started.

Based on the location of the caller, the police team nabbed the accused Mahavir and Manja Kumar from the neighbourhood of the victim, who was found to be familiar with the victim’s family.