BMVSS to train NILD personnel in disabled persons’ rehabilitation

The producers of the world-famous Jaipur Foot, Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), will assist the Kolkata-based National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD) in training its personnel and students in the rehabilitation of disabled persons.

NILD and BMVSS signed an MoU for collaboration on training and research activities and distribution of assistive devices like Jaipur Foot, calipers, and knee joints for above-knee patients.

BMVSS will provide training and expertise in the design and fabrication of Jaipur Foot.

The MoU between NILD and BMVSS was signed by NILD Director Dr Lalit Narayan and Secretary (Technical) Dr Deependra Mehta in the presence of BMVSS Founder and Chief Patron D R Mehta.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehta said that the signing of the MoU between NILD and BMVSS will pave the way for facilitating quality and successful implementation of Jaipur Foot lab, along with other aids and appliances required for the fabrication of Jaipur Foot prosthetics, calipers, and knee joints. This collaboration will ensure sustainability and capacity building.