TRENDING: Dog nearly crushed by train as owner forces boarding: WATCH!

A spine-chilling video has become viral, revealing how a pet dog came close to a tragic end under an on-moving Rajdhani Express train. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a man trying to put his golden retriever on the high-speed train in a desperate bid—the move resulting in a heart-stopping experience on the rail platform.

The blue-shirt and jeans-clad man is witnessed standing on the platform along with his pet which is on leash as the train starts moving out. Rather than getting into the train first and calling out for the dog subsequently, he attempts to put the animal on board the on-coming train.

Advertisement

| In a viral video, a pet dog is seen falling into the gap between a moving #RajdhaniExpress and the platform due to its owner’s negligence. Fortunately, railway officials confirmed that the dog survived.#ViralVideo #Dog #IndianRailways #AnimalSafety #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/ES1z9CK9NI Advertisement — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) April 2, 2025

The spooked retriever is taken aback, understandably intimidated by the speed and volume of the train.

As the train picks up speed, the pet, not able to keep pace, struggles and tries to free itself. In a chilling twist, the dog loses traction and falls into the gap between the platform and the train—its leash still clutched in the owner’s hand.

What happened to the dog?

For a few terrifying seconds, it seems as though the pet has been pulled under the train. Yet social media reports, which have not been confirmed, say that railway staff were able to save the animal and return it to its owner. The absence of any official word from authorities has left many wondering if these claims are true.

Outrage on social media

The clip has invoked widespread outrage, with viewers condemning the owner for callously putting his pet’s life in danger. Many called for prosecution under animal welfare laws, citing that the event was completely avoidable.

“This is sheer negligence. He should be prosecuted for subjecting the dog to such torture,” a user said. Others called for railway authorities to make sure that there are tougher rules in place to avoid such accidents in the future.

A wake-up call for pet owners

This traumatic incident is a stark reminder of the risks of irresponsible pet treatment. Although railway stations permit pet transportation under certain regulations, animals never ought to be pushed onto an oncoming train.

Pet owners must plan ahead and use proper procedures when traveling with their pets to avoid such tragic situations.