ER gears up for Holi festive crowd

In a bid to cater to the festive rush, the Eastern Railway has decided to take a host of steps. The zonal railway has planned to run 18 Holi Special Trains in different directions, covering 86 trips, starting from 6 March and continuing till the end of the month. In addition, to manage the huge crowds during this Holi period, Eastern Railway has deployed a substantial number of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at key stations across the divisions of Eastern Railway RPF and commercial teams along with senior officials of divisions are actively monitoring passenger movement, maintaining orderly queues during boarding and deboarding, and ensuring overall safety and security at railway premises. Moreover, for effective crowd management, war rooms have been set up at divisional level and headquarters level for monitoring the situation on 24×7 basis while designated areas with tents have been set up for waiting passengers, along with help booths to assist travellers. Also, drinking water arrangements have been made at key stations.

The ER has also made arrangements for availability of adequate train indication boards, coach indication boards, digital clocks, and announcement systems at important stations along with 24×7 monitoring of platform-wise crowd conditions.

