The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) within hours has withdrawn its decision of only to cremate the dead bodies of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai. The development came after the state government intervened in the matter.

According to the circular issued by BMC earlier today, the bodies of persons who have died of COVID-19 will be cremated irrespective of their religion.

“The existing burial grounds are in a highly dense locality with high chances of contamination of dense community/residential areas nearby,” read the order.

But later in the evening, state minister Nawab Malik tweeted, “This is to bring to your kind attention that I have spoken to @mybmc Commissioner Mr. Praveen Pardeshi regarding the circular issued by him for cremation of those who have lost their lives due to the #CoronaVirus.”

“The said circular has now been withdrawn,” he added.

“All bodies of COVID-19 patients should be cremated irrespective of religion. Burial will not be allowed,” Praveen Pardeshi, Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told.

He also said the funeral should not be attended by more than 5 people.

He had further said, “If someone insists to bury the body, they will only be permitted if the body is taken out of Mumbai city’s jurisdiction.”

“Cremation of a person who has died due to coronavirus poses no threat through any methods — using fire or electrical, gas or by burial,” Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic medicine department of the AIIMS, New Delhi, was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust Of India.

As of now, 193 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra. 25 people have been cured and 8 died due to the virus.

Maharashtra has been at the top of the list since the virus took the country in its grip. In its initial stage itself, the government had imposed multiple restrictions including the closing of malls, cinema halls, and other public places to contain the spread of the deadly virus.