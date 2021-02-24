Supporters of the Bimal Gurung faction of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha waved black flags as state BJP president Dilip Ghosh reached Darjeeling town. Ghosh attended the BJP’s ‘parivartan yatra’ in the town. It may be mentioned here that Ghosh and three other leaders with him were attacked and chased by alleged supporters of the other faction of the Morcha led by Binoy Tamang during their last visit to Darjeeling on 5 October 2017. They were chased from the Gorkha Dukha Niwarak Sammelan Hall right at NC Goenka Road right up to the Darjeeling police station, a distance of a little less than half a kilometre. Morcha leader Bimal Gurung had condemned the incident back then.

The programme was organised by the BJP in association with the Gorkha National Liberation Front also consisted of a public meeting at the Motor Stand here, after which the leaders led the ‘yatra’ towards Sonada, Kurseong and Sukna down in the plains.

Asked about the black flags, Ghosh said, “They have no work and are doing this to show their existence. The hills are with the BJP.”

Ghosh also said that Gurung, by supporting the Trinamul Congress, had betrayed the people here, as “it was the TMC government that had meted out atrocities on the people during the 2017 agitation.”

Addressing the gathering at the Motor Stand, Ghosh said, “We will try to fulfill your demands and dreams. You all have supported us and given us many MPs for our party over the years, and our demand is not met till now. We will take up your demand in Delhi and raise it in Parliament.” He also said that the demand for ‘permanent political solution’ (PPS) and tribal status for Gorkha communities will be granted.

Ghosh also said that the GNLF and the BJP should work together in the hills so no one can betray the people here.

Ghosh criticized the Bengal government and termed it a “speed breaker for development” in this area.

On the other hand, GNLF president Mann Ghisingh said, “We have trust on the BJP that they will do something for us. People want the PPS to happen as soon as possible. The state government is also talking about PPS, and they should tell us what it is. There should be changes or in the end, it will only be another GTA which people have rejected.”

Ghisingh said there should be a “constitutionally guaranteed” body in the Hills, “which will ensure the safety of Gorkhas in regards to culture, tradition, language,” along with removing the “foreigner tag.”