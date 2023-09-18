BKU announces country-wide agitation for law on MSP

Bharatiya Kisan Union has announced a country-wide agitation soon to force the Central government to bring a law on the guarantee Minimum Support Price( MSP) of food grains.

Union’s spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday that there was an urgent need for a law to guarantee the farmers MSP on their produce.

He called upon the farmers to prepare for a big agitation because the government is going back on its promise and was bent on destroying both the crop and the breed of the farmers by benefiting the big companies.

Advertisement

In a Kisan panchayat organized here at Eco Garden, Tikait said that the government is not listening to the farmers.

“Besides there is a conspiracy going on to take land from farmers for free. Officials and leaders have purchased the entire land along the highway,” he alleged.

He further announced that BKU will now hold meetings at the block level and prepare for a big agitation.

Tikait said that like the BJP and RSS, similarly, the meetings of the farmers will be organized with sticks. He raised many issues like increasing the price of sugarcane, making a guarantee law on MSP and removing the 10-year ban on diesel tractors in NCR.

BKU leader said that BJP had promised in its election manifesto that it will provide free electricity to the farmers and meters will not be allowed to be installed in the state for at least 5 more years.