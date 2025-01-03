BJYM leader shot, injured in Jammu

Jammu district’s Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president, Kanav Sharma, was on Friday injured after he was shot by unidentified persons in the New Plot area of the city.

The son of senior BJP leader Chander Mohan Sharma, he sustained injuries and was admitted to the emergency ward of the GMC Hospital.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation. “Efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators and ascertain the motive behind the attack,” officials said.

Eyewitnesses said that the shooting occurred following an altercation over parking issue. They added, “He was initially taken to Sarwal Hospital, where doctors referred him to the Government Medical College, Jammu.”