In a series of statements quoting Shaheen Bagh as a poll agenda for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Thursday courted controversy by dubbing the area as a ‘hub of treason’.

Bagga who is a BJP candidate from Hari Nagar constituency, as well as the party’s Delhi spokesperson, said as the results for the Delhi Assembly election will be out on February 11, a surgical strike will be launched at the Shaheen Bagh area.

“Supporters of Shaheen Bagh claimed at Jantar Mantar yesterday that the Indian Army kills its people, and even compared it with the Pakistani Army. Shaheen Bagh has become the hub of treason, surgical strike will happen there on February 11 soon after the results are declared,” Bagga said.

Earlier BJP candidate from Model Town, Kapil Mishra in a controversial tweet termed the area as ‘mini-Pakistan’ for which the Election Commission had imposed a campaign ban on the leader for 48 hours.

Union state Minister Anurag Thakur had also triggered a controversy by prompting controversial sloganeering during an election campaign referring to Shaheen Bagh. While another BJP leader Parvesh Verma had also made remarks on the area by saying that Delhi will face Kashmir like situation in Shaheen Bagh due to the protests.

Recently, Verma again triggered a controversy by calling Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from New Delhi constituency, Arvind Kejriwal as a ‘terrorist’.

In a video of the alleged incident, Verma is seen warning the voters that “Shaheen-Bagh type of people will take over streets if Arvind Kejriwal returns to power” adding that this “has happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits”.