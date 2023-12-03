BJP’s success in state polls: Yogi calls it people’s trust in Modi’s leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the BJP’s big win in three states elections.

A visibly excited Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP’s success in three of the four states for which counting was held on Sunday was a proof of people’s trust on Modi’s promises.

The chief minister congratulated the hardworking BJP members and the voters for the victory.

Talking about Rajasthan, he praised the BJP workers and the people for their support, calling it a historic win which shows the trust of Rajasthan citizens in PM Modi and commitment to development. He wished the people of Rajasthan continued progress.

Moving to Madhya Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of the victory as it shows the people’s strong belief in PM Modi’s leadership. He congratulated dedicated BJP workers and citizens for supporting good governance, security, and development.

He also congratulated the BJP workers for their success in Chhattisgarh while praising the people of Chhattisgarh for choosing a government dedicated to service, good governance, development, and social justice.

Describing BJP’s performance in Telangana as good, he praised the hardworking workers and the energetic people of Telangana for supporting the ideas of service, good governance, and nationalism.