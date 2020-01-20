The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in affix over seat-sharing in Delhi as it has not decided yet on the seat(s) to be allotted to its ally Shiromani Akali Dal.

For the Delhi Assembly election which is scheduled for February 8, the BJP has earmarked two seats for ally Janata Dal-United and one for the Lok Janshakti Party, a BJP source told IANS.

As per the sources, Sangam Vihar and Burari seats have been kept for the JD-U of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while the Seemapuri seat will go to the LJP of Ram Vilas Paswan.

It is to be noted that both the parties along with BJP will be arrayed when Assembly elections will be held later this year.

For the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly which will go to polls, the BJP has released names for 57 seats till now. No name has been given for the New Delhi constituency from where Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will contest.

The 57 names also include rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who was earlier speculated to be fielded against Kejriwal but will contest from Model Town constituency.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes with the declaration of results will be done on February 11.