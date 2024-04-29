BJP’s eyeing 20 % Muslim votes in Assam: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that BJP’s aim is to secure at least 20 per cent of the Muslim votes in Assam during the final phase of elections.

Ahead of the third phase, which includes Muslim-majority areas like Dhubri and Barpeta in Lower Assam, Sarma is actively campaigning to win over Muslim voters.

Addressing a public rally, Sarma stressed the BJP’s strategy to gain a significant portion of the Muslim vote, citing the support already garnered in completed constituencies.

Advertisement

He attributed this backing to Muslim voters recognising that the BJP’s agenda is aligned with their interests.

During a rally in Barpeta, Sarma criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, drawing a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and a hypothetical scenario under Gandhi’s leadership.

He highlighted the effort made by Modi, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarma underscored the central government’s role in vaccine distribution and pandemic management, warning of potential repercussions under alternative leadership.

He also credited proactive measures taken by the Modi administration for addressing regional challenges, citing the decline in movements such as the Bodo and Karbi movements.

In addition to electoral pledges, Sarma outlined plans to empower Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by assigning them geo-tagging responsibilities post-elections, emphasising decentralisation and women’s empowerment as key principles of the BJP’s governance agenda.