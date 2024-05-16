AAP’s East Delhi candidate takes out ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’

AAP’s joint candidate with the INDIA bloc from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Kuldeep Kumar led a ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ through the Krishna Nagar segment on Thursday calling upon the people to ensure Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s freedom by casting their vote for the party on May 25.

Kejriwal has got interim bail from the Supreme Court till June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

During a roadshow in Krishna Nagar, Kumar acknowledged the blessings and the support of the public extended to him by participating in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in large numbers.

“My appeal to the public is to ensure that your chief minister and son Arvind Kejriwal does not go to jail again. Everyone should press the ‘jhadu’ (broom) button on 25th May and make us victorious,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AAP said the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ taken out by Kumar attracted a huge crowd. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) flags were ubiquitous in the yatra. Party workers wearing AAP caps raised slogans of ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ aloud.

During the roadshow, Kumar was seen appealing to the people with folded hands to vote for the AAP.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, and North West. Polling for all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election will be held on June 4.