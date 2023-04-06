BJP women leaders continue stir against police in MP

Continuing their protest against the alleged police highhandedness, several BJP leaders and activists of the BJP youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Thursday gheraoed the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

The disgruntled BJP leaders sat on a dharna outside the SP office. They also handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), addressed to the chief minister alleging that the police manhandled some BJP leaders and misbehaved with BJP MLA Ram Dangore and some women tribal leaders and office bearers during the CM’s function in Khandwa.

The incident had occurred on 4 April in Khandwa during CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s ‘Laadli Behna Mahasammelan’ there.

Pandhana janpad President Sumitra Kajle, Pandhana panchayat president Kanchan Tanve, state forest minister’s son Khandwa district panchayat vice-president Divyaditya Shah and some other women representatives had accused the police and security staff of misbehaving and manhandling them. The leaders also said they were forcibly prevented from climbing onto the stage, despite their eligibility to be on the stage.

State Forest Minister Vijay Shah said the matter had been brought to his notice through personal complaints and some videos. He said he had received complaints that the police personnel pushed away some of the aggrieved leaders and even held some others by the collar and threw them off the stage.

The forest minister said he would complain to the Chief Minister and other senior BJP functionaries about the police personnel’s offensive behavior.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said at the ‘Laadli Behna Mahasammelan’ at Khandwa that the MP BJP government is operating many schemes for the benefit and empowerment of sisters and daughters.