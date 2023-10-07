“BJP will win record seats in Madhya Pradesh”: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

“The BJP will win record seats in Madhya Pradesh” assembly polls later this year, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said here on Friday.

Ahead of the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP and Congress leaders have intensified their rallies in the state.

“Every party has a strategy as to how to go in which elections. Should the party go with a (CM) face, should the party go without a (CM) face, or when should it announce the (CM) face.. The elections have not been announced yet. Let the dates be announced first. The BJP will win record seats in Madhya Pradesh,” Thakur said.

The BJP has already declared two lists of candidates in Madhya Pradesh. The second list had several BJP heavyweights in the state, including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in Madhya Pradesh. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have addressed rallies in the state.

AAP has also declared its candidates for some seats in the state.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls in the months of October and November 2023. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Of the five states going to the polls at the end of this year, the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh.