BJP will win five Lok Sabha seats from the state: Javadekar

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is also the prabhari of Kerala BJP, has on Monday said his party will make a big leap in Kerala in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In an interview given to a Malayalam news channel, Javedkar said the political situation in Kerala is now becoming favourable to the BJP and the party will at least win five seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the state.

Javedkar said the perception of Christians about the BJP and prime minister Narendra Modi has changed. Not only the perception of the Christians, but of the entire people have changed , he added.

The senior BJP leader said the remarks that Cardinal Mar George Alenchery has made on prime minister Modi was based on matters he understood from his experience of nine years,it need not be politicised.

Cardinal Mar George Alenchery, head of the Syro-Malabar Church and a prominent face of the Christian community in India, on Sunday came forward in praise of prime minister Narendra Modi and said that Christians are not insecure in the country under the BJP rule.

In an interview given to an English daily, Mar George Alenchery said prime minister Modi is a good leader and he does not go into confrontation with anyone.

“He is a good leader. He makes an effort to be one and is successful at it. He did not go for confrontation with anyone. He has been effective in raising India’s image internationally. When there’s a sense of security among the people, other faults tend to be ignored. He is very receptive and open. That’s leadership. Also, there are many things common between Hinduism and Christianity. The concept of harmony in Hinduism is very inspiring to me,” the Cardinal said.

He said prime minister Modi’s participation in the Easter celebrations at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi on Sunday evening is a fitting reply to the allegation that the BJP is against the minorities . However, he evaded questions regarding the alleged anti-minority references in the ‘Vichara Dhara’ by stating that RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat had clarified on it three years back.

Regarding BJP leaders’ visit to Bishop houses on Easter day, Javadekar said they(BJP leaders) visited not only bishops, but one lakh Christians on Easter day.

Javadekar further said more corruption stories about Brahmapuram waste plant will come out in the coming days. He demanded a CBI probe into the Brahmapuram issue.

He claimed that more Kerala leaders of Congress would join the BJP.

Alleging that LDF is the face of crime, corruption and smuggling, Javadekar said CPI-M would collapse in Kerala too.