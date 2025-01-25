BJP will drive out illegal Rohingyas:Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the people of Delhi to entrust their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party in the assembly polls and said BJP will ensure to drive out all the illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis out from the national capital.

Shah, who was addressing a public meeting at the Tri Nagar assembly constituency in support of party’s candidate Tilak Ram Gupta, said, “People of Delhi entrust your faith on PM Modi and make Tilak Ram win, and the BJP will work to find out send all the illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.”

He said that it was under PM Modi’s leadership that the article 370 was abrogated in J&K, while terrorism and naxalism has also been curbed by the centre.

He slammed the AAP government, accusing it of allegedly sheltering the illegal Rohingyas, and the administration under state government’s control is helping them.

He further assured that the police is already doing its duty and urged the people to change the government, and BJP will make sure that no illegal Rohingya stays in Delhi.

He further took a jibe at AAP, and alleged that all the liars have got together under one roof, which is ‘AAP,’ and further claimed that its leaders say things that are not true.

Shah further alleged that the AAP leaders are going around saying that if double engine government under PM Modi’s leadership comes to power in Delhi all the poor welfare schemes will end. However, he assured stating that it is PM’s promise which he is reiterating that none of the poor welfare schemes in Delhi will be stopped if BJP comes to power.

“Even a single welfare scheme for the poor will not be stopped, and all the promises we have made will be fulfilled,” Shah asserted. He further said that BJP’s manifesto is PM Modi’s guarantee, something that cannot be changed.

Shah also hit-out at the AAP government, alleging that it is involved in corruption, and has not lived up to promises made by it again and again.