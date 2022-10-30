BJP using J&K as experiment ground: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the BJP of using Jammu and Kashmir as an experiment ground.

Harsh Dev Singh, chairman AAP J&K State co-ordination committee, alleged breakdown of politico-constitutional apparatus of the J&K state post its re-organization and division into two UTs.

Talking to mediapersons in Srinagar, Harsh Dev sought restoration of statehood and holding of assembly elections at the earliest.

With the erstwhile historical state of J&K having been dismantled and downgraded to UT level by divesting it of its statehood status and further failing to curb terror and resultant mayhem and bloodshed, depriving it of even the routine development initiatives, opening the lands and jobs of its locals to outsiders, suppressing all critical voices through the coercive apparatus of the government, demolishing institutions, denying legitimate elected govt and running the affairs of state for the last over four years through proxy, the BJP regime appeared to be testing patience of the people of the erstwhile princely state. New laws were being enacted for J&K on a regular basis by ‘babus’ in the centre and implemented in J&K without any legislative nod through the aegis of Home Ministry by taking recourse to J&K Re-organization Act.

The people were subjected to the most unpopular rule of outside bureaucrats who lacked even the basic knowledge of the problems of the common masses and had hardly any connection with the people, said the AAP leader.

“With no takers for the woes and sufferings of the people, the government was thriving on fake announcements and fictional accounts of its achievements with nothing tangible to be seen on the ground. People suffered the worst nightmares due to the power and water crisis. The people of remote areas continue to suffer ration problems”, said Harsh Dev.

The academic activity in remote village schools has been paralysed due to acute deficiency of teaching staff.

He said corruption has become all pervasive with none to question those indulging in open loot and plunder of the states’ resources. Those who have the temerity to question are dubbed as anti-nationals.