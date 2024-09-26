BJP trying to get votes in Delhi by stalling development: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP, which failed to come to power in Delhi for 27 years, is trying to secure votes at the cost of the well-being of the residents by stalling the city’s development.

He wondered how could a political party take pleasure in putting two crore Delhiites in trouble. How could politics stoop to such a low?

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly for the first time after being released from jail on bail, Kejriwal said, “You have the Central government that has limitless money. If Kejriwal can build 500 mohalla clinics in Delhi, you can make 5,000 such clinics. Who is stopping you,” he asked.

Manish Sisodia built 700 schools, you build 7,000, no one would even ask about the AAP, he told the saffron party. “But If you want to stop the supply of medicines to the mohalla clinics to defame Kejriwal and seek votes, it is wrong,” he added.

The public watching all this is smart enough to see through the game, yet remains silent till voting day. On the polling day it would step out to vote to express its anger, he warned.

He lamented that the repair work of the roads and the free pilgrimage scheme were stopped for no reason other than political.

Kejriwal further said, “My colleagues in the Opposition must be sad to see me and Manish Sisodia here. I always say PM Modi is very powerful and has a lot of resources but he is not a god. The God who is out there and He is with us,” the AAP chief asserted.

Thanking the Supreme Court for granting him bail, he said, “I want to tell the people of Delhi that your son is back. Your brother is back, and whatever work has been stalled by them will get them started and completed anyhow,” he assured.