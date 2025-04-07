Delhi govt committed to promoting holistic education: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said her government is committed to promoting holistic education, and as per its vision, education is not just a means for academic success, but a strong foundation for building the nation.

Gupta said that the goal is to nurture students who are not only intellectually competent but also possess strong character, empathetic thinking, and a deep sense of social responsibility.

She was speaking at the “Sankalp se Siddhi –Naya Satra, Nayi Urja” program organised by the DAV College Managing Committee here, where she said that the Dayanand Anglo Vedic (DAV) institution, which was established in 1886 on the Vedic principles and ideals of Maharishi Swami Dayanand Saraswati, presents an exemplary synthesis of modern knowledge and ancient Vedic wisdom.

CM highlighted that this fusion has transformed education into a medium for national character-building, rather than limiting it to academic achievement.

Gupta commended the 140-year-old illustrious tradition of the DAV institution and described it as a “laboratory of personality development,” adding that it promotes ideological awareness and cultural values in the field of education, thereby contributing meaningfully to nation-building.

CM mentioned that the institution operates across 23 states through more than 1000 schools, colleges, and universities, and this organisation emphasizes not only academic excellence, but also moral values, patriotism, and shapes students into responsible and cultured citizens.