BJP tried to break Constitution’s ‘suraksha kavach’ in last 10 years: Priyanka

Asserting that the Constitution is a “suraksha kavach” (protective shield) that keeps the countrymen safe, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the BJP-led Centre of making every effort to break this shield in the last 10 years.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, Vadra in her maiden speech in the House said, “Our Constitution is a ‘protective shield’ that keeps the countrymen safe. This is a shield of justice, unity and freedom of expression. It’s very sad that colleagues of the ruling party (BJP) have made every effort to break this shield in the last 10 years.”

Attacking the ruling dispensation, she said, “The Constitution promises social, economic and political justice. This promise is a protective shield. The work of breaking which has already begun. This government is working to weaken reservation through lateral entry and privatisation.”

Referring to the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Vadra asserted if these results had not come in the Lok Sabha, they would have started the work of “changing” the Constitution.

“Today, the ruling party is repeatedly talking about the Constitution because it became clear in this election that only the people of the country will keep the Constitution safe. The talk of changing the Constitution will not be tolerated in this country,” she said.

Mentioning about Caste census, which the Congress has been demanding, the parliamentarian said, “Today, the public is demanding a Caste census. It is necessary because we can know whose status is what in the country and policies can be made accordingly.”

In an apparent reference to the issue related to billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, Vadra said, “The country is seeing how the people of the country are being neglected to save one person. All the businesses, all the resources, all the wealth, all the opportunities are being handed over to one person. The country’s ports, airports, roads, railways, and government companies are being given to only one person.”

“There is always faith in the minds of the people that if we have nothing then the Constitution will protect us. But, today, this perception is being formed among the common people that the government is only working for the profits of Adani. Inequality is increasing rapidly in the country,” she said.

It may be mentioned that Adani was indicted by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for alleged bribery.

The Adani Group denied the allegations made by the US DoJ and the US SEC and said all possible legal recourse will be sought.

“The country has never remained in the hands of cowards for long. It will rise, fight and demand the truth,” Vadra added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi praised his sister’s fiery speech in the Lower House of Parliament. “Wonderful speech…. Better than my maiden speech, let us put it like that,” he told reporters outside Parliament.