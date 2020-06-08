BJP President J.P. Nadda is now focusing on forming new teams in the state party units. After the appointment of the new unit president in Delhi, two prominent leaders have been tasked with the search for other office bearers of the Delhi BJP.

Nadda has entrusted national general secretary Arun Singh and national president of Mahila Morcha Vijaya Rahatkar with the reconstitution of the Delhi BJP.

On June 2, Nadda appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta to the post of Delhi BJP President. After the new state chief, the entire team of the state unit appointed during the tenure of previous Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari will also be changed.

Some officials will be promoted and some new faces will be included. In such a situation, Nadda has entrusted responsibility for the reorganising the Delhi unit to Arun Singh and Vijaya Rahatkar. These two leaders will look for qualified faces for the state unit and submit their report to Nadda, after which the new team of the Delhi BJP will be announced.

In Delhi, all eyes are on the new appointments to key posts like State Vice President, State General Secretary, and State Secretary. Party sources said that some of the old office bearers will be accommodated in different positions, while at least 50 per cent of the new faces are also expected to find a place in new chief Adesh Kumar Gupta’s team.