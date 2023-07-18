Creating a ruckus in the well of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly today, the major Opposition BJP legislators later staged a stormy walkout against the Gehlot government’s non-implementation of farmer loan waiver scheme as promised in its election manifesto in 2018 assembly polls.

As the Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia raised the issue during Zero Hour, the ruling members Govind Singh Dotasara, a few ministers of front row, and legislators stood up and objected to the charges claiming it was all done by the Gehlot government.

Annoyed BJP MLAs also started speaking loudly for interrupting the Deputy Leader of Opposition Poonia by treasury members, they created uproar and rushed to the well where they shouted anti-government slogans.

BJP recalled that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised in party’s Jan Ghoshana Patra to waive loan of farmers in 10 days, but four and half years have passed, lakhs of farmers were still waiting for loan waiver.

During this deadlock, an Independent MLA and Advisor to CM Sanyam Lodha raised an issue of recruitment of youth which the Speaker Dr C P Joshi strongly objected to and asked Lodha to sit on his seat. But Lodha continued to speak that the concerned minister was assuring the youth that for the last five years, nothing happened. Finally the Speaker warned Lodha either to sit down or he would shunt him out from the House.