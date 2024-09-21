BJP spreading lies about my remarks in America: Rahul

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of spreading lies about his remarks made during his visit to US recently, and said he will always speak up for the values that define India.

On September 10, Gandhi had stoked a controversy after he said the fight in India is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban or go to a Gurdwara, in a veiled attack on the ruling BJP, which he has been accusing of doing “divisive” politics.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, in a post on X wrote, “The BJP has been spreading lies about my remarks in America.I want to ask every Sikh brother and sister in India and abroad – is there anything wrong in what I have said? Shouldn’t India be a country where every Sikh – and every Indian – can freely practice their religion without fear ?.”

Attacking the ruling BJP, he said, “As usual, the BJP is resorting to lies. They are desperate to silence me because they cannot stand the truth. But I will always speak up for the values that define India: our unity in diversity, equality, and love.”

Gandhi along with the post also shared a short video of his addressing to the Indian Diaspora in Washington DC.

In the video, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha can be heard saying, “We have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. It is superficial.”

Asking a person wearing a turban who was present in the hall what his name is, he said, “The fight is about whether he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurudwara. That’s what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions.”

Earlier, BJP had slammed Gandhi for his remarks and accused him of setting a ”dangerous narrative”.