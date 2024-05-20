Mamata Banerjee takes out road show in Purulia

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a road show from the SP Office More to Dak Bungalow More in Purulia today, campaigning in favour of former state minister and Purulia TMC candidate Shantiram Mahato in the afternoon.

Barely three hours after PM Narendra Modi addressed an election meeting today about 8 kilometres away from her venue, the Chief Minister walked with thousands of local people along the road amid the high temperature. Law, judiciary, Labour minister Moloy Ghatak was also present during the road show. The famed Chau dancers of Purulia were the star attractions in the road show.

All the top TMC leadership of Purulia were also present during her road show. The TMC chairperson is trying her level best to win the Lok Sabha seats from the Junglemahal areas of Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram. She has announced several projects on water, roads, infrastructure and stressed about new jobs in her dream Jungle Sundari Karmo Nagori Project in Raghunathpur of Purulia, which she feels is going to be a game changer in the economy of the district in the days to come. The CM has already campaigned for the TMC candidates in the district in her election rally earlie

