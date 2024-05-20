Chhattisgarh CM accuses Priyanka Gandhi of misrepresentation, urges caution

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has refuted claims made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi regarding the distribution of rice through the state’s Public Distribution System (PDS).

The Chief Minister’s response comes following statements made by Priyanka Gandhi during an interview where she alleged discrepancies in the quantity of rice provided to beneficiaries under the present BJP government compared to previous years of Congress rule.

Taking to his official social media platform, CM Sai expressed, “The Congress party has unfortunately been afflicted with a chronic ailment of deceitfulness for over seven decades, and its repercussions cannot be easily eradicated. Priyanka Ji, amidst your endeavors to propagate falsehoods, I implore you to shed light on the colossal rice scandal amounting to 5000 crores orchestrated by the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh.”

Continuing his discourse, the Chief Minister condemned the Congress for disseminating misinformation, citing a claim made by Congress’ Rahul Gandhi regarding the establishment of food parks across every district in Chhattisgarh during the previous state assembly elections. He reiterated that such falsehoods were rejected by the electorate, leading to a significant electoral setback for the Congress.

In a stern admonition, CM Sai advised against hasty statements, urging thorough research prior to public discourse. He reiterated the commitment of his government towards transparent and equitable distribution of essential commodities, reaffirming the provision of additional rice allocations to eligible households under the PDS framework.

According to Chhattisgarh administration, supplementary rice allocations are provided to cardholders based on specific criteria: 10 kilograms for single-member households, 20 kilograms for households with two members, 35 kilograms for households with three to five members, and 7 kilograms per member for households exceeding five members. These allocations are distributed free of cost.