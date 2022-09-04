BJP-Sangh leaders divide country, deliberately create fear, hatred: Rahul

The opposition has no other way but to go to the people as all the institutions are under duress, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the ‘halla bol’ rally on Sunday in Ramlila Maidan here.

In a scathing attack on BJP, Rahul said two Indias have been created — one of poor, farmers, unemployed, and the other of a few chosen industrialists.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spreading hate, and fear in India, and this will benefit our country’s enemies.

But, Congress unites the country, removes hate and fear, and when this happens country progresses, stated Rahul.

Lashing out at BJP, he further said, “BJP-Sangh leaders divide the country, deliberately create fear, hatred. Anyone against Modi is attacked; was made to sit for 55 hrs at ED office but want to tell PM, I am not scared of your ED.”

He said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra is being undertaken because the media is not with us, other institutions are under pressure from the government. So the opposition has no way but to directly go to the people and tell them the truth about the government.”

He reiterated that the opposition was not allowed to speak in Parliament on the issues concerning the people.

ये 3 काले कानून किसानों के लिए नहीं थे, ये 3 काले कानून उन्हीं दो उद्योगपतियों के लिए थे। ये बात किसान समझ चुके थे, इसलिए हिंदुस्तान के किसान सड़कों पर आ गए और नरेंद्र मोदी को किसानों की शक्ति दिखा दी: श्री @RahulGandhi#महंगाई_पर_हल्ला_बोल_रैली — Congress (@INCIndia) September 4, 2022

“People facing lots of hardships, and when Oppn tries to raise their voice in Parliament, Modi govt does not allow it,” added Gandhi.

In an unveiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “I want to tell him that this country is not of two of your friends, but of the poor people of India.”

Rahul Gandhi compared the current petroleum prices with those in the UPA regime.

He said only two industrialists benefitting from hate, fear in country. The country has weakened because of hate, fear, inflation and unemployment, he added.

He said the Congress workers are fighting for the country and its Constitution.