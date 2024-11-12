BJP, RSS out to destroy Constitution; Modi has not even read it, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated at a rally in Gondia on Tuesday that the BJP and RSS are working round the clock to destroy the Constitution of India.

He said that he can guarantee that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never read the Constitution, or else he would have respected what is written in it. He was speaking at a rally at Gondia in eastern Maharashtra.

“Hate cannot beat hate. If anybody hates you and you show love and affection to him, his hate disappears. This book is the Constitution of India. This Constitution has the thoughts of Mahatma Phule, Dr Ambedkar, Sree Narayana Guru and the Buddha. Has it been written in the Constitution that people must be oppressed? I can guarantee you that our PM has never read the Constitution of India. If he had read it, he would have respected what is mentioned in this Constitution. All our institutions exist due to this book called the Constitution. But 24 hours, Modi and the RSS keep attacking the Constitution in order to destroy it,” he said.

Gandhi asked, “Has it been written in the Constitution that governments should be toppled by purchasing representatives and bribing them with crores of rupees? Where in the Constitution does it say that Adani should be favoured? Where does it say that enterprises should be shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat? They cannot attack the Constitution directly because they know that the people will oppose it. When your representatives were purchased, did they do it in front of you or behind closed doors? Modi enacted three laws and all the farmers opposed him. If he had enacted the laws to benefit farmers, why did the farmers oppose him? How many times did the Modi government waive off the loans of farmers? Today, you will see that the media will show me for just ten minutes, after which only the PM’s face will be shown”.

Rahul Gandhi listed how the BJP government is not paying appropriate remuneration for soybean, cotton, and paddy farmers in Maharashtra, adding to the growing distress among Maharashtra’s farming community, while the PM hobnobbed with industrialists.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi often claims that the farm laws were introduced for the benefit of farmers. But if those black laws were indeed in the favour of farmers, why did they have to take to the streets? The BJP government fails to provide fair prices for rice, soybeans, and cotton in Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who waived Rs 16 lakh crore in loans for a handful of industrialists, has not waived the loans of a single farmer in 11 years,” he said, assuring that the Congress government would give as much money to the poor as Modi gives to a handful of billionaires.

He alluded to the MVA-INDIA alliance manifesto released last Saturday and assured that it would find a way to give suitable minimum support price (MSP) to soybean, cotton, and paddy farmers. He also attacked the privatisation of companies and how there are virtually no Dalits or OBCs among top management cadres of private companies, as well as how these communities are absent in the media and the judiciary.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, “Modi belongs to Adani and Ambani. He attended Ambani’s wedding, but I didn’t go to Ambani’s wedding because I belong to you.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi often claims he belongs to the OBC community, yet he continuously disrespects them. Despite OBCs constituting 50% of the population, the Modi government allocates only 5% of funds to them, which is a true insult to the community. This is why Congress is determined to conduct a caste-based census and remove the 50% cap on reservations,” he said.

He said that Congress has fulfilled the promises it made to the public. In Chhattisgarh, it has delivered the promised price of 3,000 rupees for rice, while in Karnataka, free bus travel for women has started, along with the Mahalakshmi Scheme, he said.

“If an MVA government comes to power in Maharashtra, Rs 3,000 will be regularly deposited in women’s bank accounts every month, efforts will be made to ensure fair prices for soybean, cotton, and rice, a 25 lakh health insurance plan will be introduced, youth will receive a stipend of Rs 4,000, and 2.5 lakh government jobs will be created,” he said.