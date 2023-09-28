‘BJP rewards hate’: Opposition denounces Ramesh Bidhuri’s appointment as Tonk in-charge

Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who hit headlines recently with his remarks against BSP’s Muslim MP Kunwar Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, has been appointed as BJP election campaign in-charge of Rajasthan’s Tonk district. The Opposition parties have slammed the BJP for “rewarding hate” and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sneha Yatra” campaign to outreach minorities.

Tonk in Rajasthan is a Gurjar-majority area and BJP is banking on Bidhuri, a Gurjar himself’ to accumulate his community votes in its favour. However, the district also has nearly 11 per cent Muslim population, according to the 2011 census. Congress leader Sachin Pilot, also a Gurjar leader holds one of the four constituencies of Tonk.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bidhuri attended a meeting of the party’s coordination committee for Tonk district chaired by Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi in Jaipur.

Opposition denounce Bidhuri’s appointment

Reacting to the development, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that Bidhuri for rewarded for Islamophobic remarks in Lok Sabha and questioned PM Modi’s Sneha Yatra for minorities.

“Knew it! Ramesh Bidhuri rewarded for calling Muslim MP “Bhadwa” & “Katwa” in Lok Sabha. How does showcaused person be given new role by BJP?

Narendra Modi ji – is this your Sneha Yatra for minorities, your love outreach?” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Congress leader Jayram Ramesh replied to Moitra’s post and said that PM Modi’s “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas” is a gimmick.

What happened in Lok Sabha?

During a debate on Chandrayaan 3’s success in Lok Sabha on September 21, Ramesh Bidhuri used racial slurs against BSP’s Danish Ali. His remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Speaker Om Birla reportedly warned him of stern action if he repeated his actions.

His remarks triggered massive outrage with Opposition parties demanding the BJP MP’s suspension. BSP MP Danish Ali also wrote to Speaker Birla requesting that the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee be notified about Bidhuri’s remarks.