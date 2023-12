The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday suspended its Lok Sabha member Danish Ali for anti-party activities.

Ali was one of the members of the Ethics Committee of Parliament which had recommended expulsion of TMC member Mahua Moitra over cash-for-query allegations against her.

However, during the hearing, Ali had supported Moitra and opposed the BJP members.

“Shri Danish Ali, BSP Lok Sabha MP Amroha, Uttar Pradesh has been suspended from the party due to anti-party activities,” a press release by BSP said.

However, the letter did not give any specific reason for the expulsion.