Ayushman Bharat health scheme should be implemented in Delhi: Bidhuri

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday demanded that the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) should be implemented immediately in the national capital.

Under this scheme, till now an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh is given, through which a poor person can get free treatment of this amount, he said. There are reports that the Central Government is going to double the amount of this scheme to Rs 10 lakh, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said.

“Due to the stubbornness of the Kejriwal government, the poor people of Delhi are deprived of the benefits of this scheme,” he said.

Bidhuri said the Ayushman Bharat health scheme has been in force since 2018.

“It was announced by the Delhi Government in the Assembly that this scheme will be implemented in Delhi also but due to narrow and petty politics, the Aam Aadmi Party government is not implementing this scheme. Since health services in Delhi have already reached the lowest level, the people of the capital must get the benefit of this scheme,” the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said.

Bidhuri said if the Delhi government implements this scheme in the capital, then not only will treatment costing up to Rs 10 lakh be possible, but patients will also be able to get help in expensive treatments like cancer and organ transplants.

“More than 6.2 crore people across the country have taken advantage of this scheme but Delhi is deprived of it,” he added.