BJP retains Budhni

Ruling BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava registered a win over his Congress rival Rajkumar Patel in the Budhni Assembly by-poll in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, but the victory margin fell drastically as compared to the 2023 Assembly elections.Bhargava won by about 13900 votes against Patel. In 2023, BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan had won the Assembly poll by a huge margin of more than one lakh votes, defeating his Congress rival Vikram Mastaal Sharma.

In the counting today, Patel had initially taken a lead against Bhargava in the early rounds of counting. However, Bhargava came back strongly and secured victory after the 13 rounds of counting were completed.

The by-poll was necessitated after Chouhan resigned his MLA membership from the State Assembly on winning the Lok Sabha polls this year and subsequently being made the Union Agriculture Minister.There were 20 candidates in the fray and voting was conducted on 13 November.

