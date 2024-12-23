BJP releases Aarop Patra against Kejriwal Govt in Delhi

Blowing poll bugle for upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP Monday released a Charge Sheet (Aarop Patra) against the Arvind Kejriwal Government in Delhi.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur released the ‘Aarop Patra’ against the Arvind Kejriwal Government. State President Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta were also present on the occasion.

The ‘Aarop Patra’ is a booklet detailing failures of AAP failures.

Addressing reporters, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the time has come to save Delhi and end the corruption of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

He blamed the AAP government for ”polluting the Yamuna River so badly, it has become smelly, foamy and poisonous”.

Further, he said, ”I remember, during a press conference in 2022, Kejriwal had said that before the next election, he, along with people, would take a dip in the Yamuna River, that is before the 2025 election. Kejriwal ji, 10 years have gone by and only 10 days are left to go for 2025, did the cleaning of Yamuna happen? Has Yamuna become clean?…”

He said Delhi has become a gas chamber due to the excessive air pollution and bad sewage system. ”This is causing diseases like malaria and dengue. The water is polluted… Today, the time has come to save Delhi and end the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal.”

Delhi BJP has formed an 11-member ‘Pradesh Aarop Patra’ committee, led by LoP Vijender Gupta, against Delhi Government ahead of Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

Meanwhile, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi commenced the registration process for ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ from East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi today.

Kejriwal has announced that registration for the Delhi government scheme under which women will be provided monthly assistance of Rs 2100 will begin on Monday. He also said registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana which will provide free treatment to people above 60 years of age will also begin along with it.

In its 2024-25 budget, the Delhi government announced the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all women above 18. However, Kejriwal recently announced that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returns to power in the assembly elections, slated for February next year.