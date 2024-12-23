BJP releases ‘Aarop Patra’ against AAP Govt in Delhi

Blowing poll bugle for upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP Monday released a Charge Sheet (Aarop Patra) against the AAP Government in Delhi.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur released the ‘Aarop Patra’ against the AAP Government. State President Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta were also present on the occasion.It is a booklet detailing failures of AAP failures.

Addressing reporters,Thakur said the time has come to save Delhi and end the corruption of AAP government and Arvind Kejriwal.Highlighting the froth and pollution in Yamuna river, he blamed the AAP government for ”polluting the Yamuna River so badly, it has become smelly, foamy and poisonous”.

Further, he said, ”I remember, during a press conference in 2022, Kejriwal had said that before the next election, he, along with people, would take a dip in the Yamuna River, that is before the 2025 election. Kejriwal ji, 10 years have gone by and only 10 days are left to go for 2025, did the cleaning of Yamuna happen? Has Yamuna become clean?…”

People from Purvanchal used to perform Chhath Puja with devotion and rituals on the banks of the Yamuna but Kejriwal’s government had polluted the Yamuna so much that now celebrating the festival has stopped, he pointed out.

He said Delhi has become a gas chamber due to the excessive air pollution and bad sewage system. ”This is causing diseases like malaria and dengue. The water is polluted… Today, the time has come to save Delhi and end the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal.” He said the AQI level once crossed 1200 and is still above 500.

The former Information & Broadcasting Minister said the AAP government promised free clinics and large hospitals in Delhi, but today 70 per cent of patients are compelled to seek treatment in private hospitals. Further, Thakur alleged that there have been multiple scams in the AAP government.

“The Water Board scam, the classroom scam, the Mohalla Clinic scam, the Waqf Board scam, the liquor scam, DTC scandals, and so on. What kind of government is this? We will work to save Delhi. Kejriwal is a friend of the corrupt and a criminal of Delhi. We will not forgive him but will clean up the mess he has made,” he said.

They promised to make Delhi corruption-free, but eight ministers, one MP, and 15 MLAs from their party have already been to jail,” the former Union minister added.”This is the only government where the health minister, deputy CM, and CM were all in jail. This was not a government for the people but a government for the jail,” he further said.

Delhi BJP has formed an 11-member ‘Pradesh Aarop Patra’ committee, led by LoP Vijender Gupta, against Delhi Government ahead of Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

Meanwhile, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi commenced the registration process for ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ from East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi today.

Kejriwal has announced that registration for the Delhi government scheme under which women will be provided monthly assistance of Rs 2100 will begin on Monday. He also said registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana which will provide free treatment to people above 60 years of age will also begin along with it.