North Bengal BJP MLAs in Delhi to push for development

A delegation of 10 BJP MLAs from north Bengal is currently in Delhi, engaging with Union ministers to push for development initiatives and address key regional concerns. Their visit is seen as part of the party’s strategic preparations for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, with an emphasis on securing central assistance to counter the ruling state government.

Among the delegation, Siliguri MLA Dr Sankar Ghosh, who also serves as the chief whip of the Opposition in the Assembly, met Union minister Annpurna Devi today. He formally submitted a letter urging an increase in honorariums for Anganwadi workers and helpers under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme nationwide.

Matigara-Naxalbari MLA Anandamay Barman also took up two pressing issues, submitting separate letters to Union ministers in Delhi. In a letter to youth affairs and sports minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, he requested the establishment of a world-class multi-sports stadium in the Siliguri region. Additionally, he urged environment, forest, and climate change minister Bhupendra Yadav to ensure uniformity in the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) boundaries of the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary in accordance with legal provisions.

Notably, concerns over environmental degradation in north Bengal have been mounting. A recent mass convention highlighted the ecological crisis triggered by unchecked construction, mining, and deforestation. Experts warned that unscientific projects—such as dams, tunnels, and riverbed mining—have exacerbated floods, landslides, and water shortages. Additionally, pollution from industries in Dooars, particularly in Kalchini and Birpara, along with environmental degradation in the Teesta Valley, continues to pose severe risks to local communities.