BJP plotting to send Kejriwal to jail: Raaj Kumar Anand

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand alleged on Wednesday that the BJP was plotting to send Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to jail.

The minister made the statement at the AAP’s ‘Jan Samvad’ organised under the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign in the Patel Nagar assembly constituency.

“Only Arvind Kejriwal has fulfilled every guarantee made for the service of Delhi and Punjab. Only he can do so. Every guarantee made by the BJP is false, whether it’s the promise of 2 crore jobs or Rs 15 lakh in everyone’s account. The BJP has always deceived the people of Delhi and the country by telling lies,” he said.

Pointing out that the AAP is in power in two states, the minister said, “The public is happy with our governance model. Today, the BJP is compelled to talk about education and health. The BJP knows they cannot defeat Arvind Kejriwal electorally that is why they’re plotting to send him to jail. The real reason is that the BJP is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal and his work.”

It may be mentioned here that Kejriwal skipped ED summons for three times in connection with the Delhi excise policy case last week.