After a pre-poll setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar as ally Chirag Paswan’s LJP decided to go solo, BJP is planning to set a fresh look at its candidates in the state, reports suggest.

It added that Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi along with other senior leaders are set to meet at the party chief JP Nadda home today in this regard.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda and other top leaders had met to discuss the plan for the upcoming Bihar elections.

Hon PM @narendramodi ji chaired BJP Central Election Committee Meeting in New Delhi, for #BiharElections .

Hon Union Minister @AmitShah ji, @BJP4India President Hon @JPNadda ji, Hon @rajnathsingh ji, Hon @blsanthosh ji and senior leaders were present.

Maintaining a balance, as LJP is part Modi government at centre, Chirag Paswan announced yesterday that he would not contest the polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance as it had problems with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but there was “no bitterness” with the BJP.

Chirag’s father, Ram Vilas Paswan, who is a minister in Modi government, said his party and the BJP would form government post-Bihar election.

He further declared that he would put up candidates opposite Nitish Kumar’s party Janata Dal-United (JDU) but avoid seats being contested by the BJP.