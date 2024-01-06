BJP plans countrywide telecast of consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir

The BJP is planning a nationwide live telecast of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in UP’s Ayodhya, which is scheduled to take place on January 22, party sources said.

In this regard, the workers of the saffron party have been asked to make arrangements at the booth level across the country in a bid to make the common people witness the consecration ceremony, sources said.

The sources further said, as part of the arrangements, they have been asked to set up large screens for the live telecast on the auspicious day.

They have been encouraged to engage in social work on a personal level to mark the occasion, added sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration ceremony besides Union Ministers, state Chief Ministers, VVIPs, leaders from political parties etc.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a program informed that the Prime Minister will visit Ayodhya on January 22 and perform the consecration of Ram Lala in the presence of saints.

Arrangements are being made for 10,000 to 15,000 people, as per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust.

Notably, earlier in the day, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said he received the invitation of the consecration ceremony and he will make a decision on it at the earliest.

Kharge made the statement in response to a question whether he will attend the consecration ceremony.