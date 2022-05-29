BJP passing the buck for its failure: HP Congress MLA

Congress MLA and the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Sunday, alleged that the BJP Government in Himachal Pradesh failed to deliver on the promises it had made to the people is now blaming the previous government led by the Congress to hide its failures.

Singh said the former Congress-led state government had paid special attention to the expansion of education, health and sports in the state while these sectors had suffered badly under the present BJP rule.

The previous regime, he pointed out had opened several schools in remote areas of the state to facilitate the residents of these rural areas. But unfortunately these are being shut down by the present regime, he added.

Vikramaditya Singh lashed at the Himachal Pradesh Government for the paper leak case in police recruitment examinations terming it a big fraud on the unemployed youth of the state. The paper leak case in police recruitment is a big scam in the history of the state and it is the failure of the government that led to fraudsters playing with the future of the youth, he said.

Vikramaditya Singh urged the youth to fight for their rights collectively and ensure that the culprits in the case are put behind the bars which is possible once the Congress party returns to power in the state.