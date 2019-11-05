Amid the impasse in Maharashtra over government formation, the Shiv Sena has now approached the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to help end the deadlock.

In a letter to Mohan Bhagwat, Sena leader Kishore Tiwari, known to be close to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, appealed the RSS chief to step into the current political scenario, while alleging that the BJP is not following “coalition dharma”.

Tiwari said the state has delivered a mandate in favour of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. “But the BJP’s failure to follow ‘coalition dharma’ is delaying the formation of a new government in Maharashtra. Therefore, the RSS should intervene and resolve the issue,” the letter read.

However, the RSS has not responded yet on the letter.

The Sena and the BJP are locked in a tussle since the Uddhav Thackeray-led party raised demand for the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis and implementation of a “50:50 power-sharing” formula, which entails equal allocation of ministerial portfolios.

The BJP has rejected both the demands, which resulted in the formal power talks, which are yet to take off, hitting a wall.

Amid the stalemate, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut earlier today asserted that “swearing-in is not anyone’s monopoly”.

He further claimed that the next Chief Minister will be from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. He asserted that what people call as ‘hungama’ (commotion) is the “fight for justice and rights”, adding that the final victory will be Sena’s.

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena leaders Ramdas Kadam and Sanjay Raut met Maharashtra Governor.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Raut said that the Shiv Sena was “not responsible” for the standoff.

“Whoever has the mandate, will form the government. I cannot advise the governor. He will take his own decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has claimed that the party would soon have its chief minister with the support of “170 MLAs.”