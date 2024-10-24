BJP names Bernard Marak as candidate for Gambegre bypoll, gears up for intense campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced state party vice-president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak, as its candidate for the upcoming byelection in the Gambegre Assembly constituency in Meghalaya.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Saleng A Sangma, who won the Tura Lok Sabha seat in the last parliamentary election.

State BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang confirmed Marak’s selection from a list of three aspirants.

Marak, expressing his determination to contest, stated that the BJP’s campaign will focus on promoting good governance, empowering rural communities, and tackling corruption in the region.

The BJP’s campaign machinery is now in full swing, with plans to mobilise party units and wings across the constituency. Marak’s candidacy sets the stage for a competitive battle, with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) fielding Dr Mehtab Chandee A Sangma, wife of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress have also entered the fray, nominating Jingjang M Marak and GHADC MDC Sadhiarani Sangma, respectively.

The by-election is scheduled for November 13, with the vote count taking place on November 23. Kharkrang expressed confidence in Bernard Marak’s popularity, citing the party’s growing support in the constituency over recent years.

Meanwhile, the campaign has already sparked controversy, with the Trinamool Congress filing a complaint with the Election Commission. The TMC accused the NPP of violating the model code of conduct by distributing roofing materials to villagers in Gambegre, allegedly attempting to influence voters ahead of the election.

With multiple parties vying for victory, the Gambegre by-election promises to be a high-stakes contest, shaping the political landscape in Meghalaya.