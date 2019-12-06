BJP member of Parliament from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, on Thursday took to Twitter to wish rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar on his birthday, the same day when another victim of sexual assault was set ablaze in the district.

Sakshi Maharaj posted his birthday wishes for Sengar from his official Twitter handle.

BJP MP was in criticism earlier also when he had visited Kuldeep Sengar in Sitapur jail after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to thank him for his support.

Attacking Sakshi Maharaj, Samajwadi Party MLC from Unnao, Sunil Singh Sajan said, “The rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is representative of Yogi Adityanath while BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj is representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These are the real faces of the BJP. Birthday wishes are being given to rape accused MLA by a man who represents Unnao parliamentary constituency and that too, at a time when a girl is set ablaze after rape.”

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi also slammed BJP by saying, “The top leadership of the BJP is giving shelter to rapists and rape accused. We saw a similar thing in the case of Chinmayanand and now the action of BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, is a clear indicator of BJP’s anti-women stand. When rape accused are being wished on birthday by the people sitting in power, surely it will give a boost to the criminals.”

On Thursday, in a gruesome incident, a rape victim who was on her way to court was attacked by the accused who were on bail. She was brought to a hospital in Lucknow and later flown to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. She was admitted with over 90 per cent burns.

Kuldeep Sengar along with his brother Atul Sengar is in Tihar jail since last year in connection with the rape case of a girl in 2017.