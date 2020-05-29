Former Indian opener and Member of Parliament (MP) from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, became the latest victim of theft amid the coronavirus enforced lockdown in the national capital. A Toyota Fortuner car, reportedly owned by the two-time World Cup winner’s father, was stolen in the early hours of Friday morning at around 3:30 am from his house in the Old Rajinder Nagar locality of Delhi.

Local police have confirmed the details of the theft at Gambhir’s residence. The theft comes at a time when India is in the fourth phase of the lockdown in an attempt to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“We received information that a Fortuner car has been stolen from the house of MP Gautam Gambhir. Station House Officer (SHO) along with staff reached his house and met his father to get the details of the car. A CCTV camera footage was also recovered,” said the police.

The CCTV footage revealed that the car was stolen quickly within 4-5 minutes by a group of four people. The faces of the thieves are not clearly visible in the footage and they are yet to be identified.

Gautam has not yet given any official statement on the incident.

As per records, the stolen white-coloured Fortuner bearing the registration number DL 1C KA 0034 belonged to Gautam’s father Deepak Gambhir.

“Yesterday at about 3:30 pm, the said car was parked in front of the house and in the morning it came to light that the car was stolen. Accordingly, a regular FIR is being registered,” said a senior police official.