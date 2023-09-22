BJP MP abuses BSP’s Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, Speaker reacts as Opposition demands action

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri has triggered a massive political row after he used derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha during a debate on the “success of Chandrayaan 3”. His remarks have been expunged from Parliamentary records with Speaker Om Birla giving the BJP leader a stern warning.

According to reports, the Speaker has angrily warned Bidhuri of strict action if he repeated such remarks. BJP national president JP Nadda has also issued a showcause notice to Bihduri for his remarks.

In a purported video of the incident shared by Aam Aadmi Party on X, the BJP MP is seen hurling abusive and religious slurs at Ali as senior BJP leader Harsh Vardhan Singh laughed in the background.

Reacting to the incident, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his regret in Lok Sabha for Bidhuri’s remarks even as Congress demanded his suspension. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the language used by the BJP MP is an insult to not only Ali but all MPs and demanded strictest punishment for him.

“I have never heard such language. This language should not be used inside or outside the Parliament. This is an insult to not only Danish Ali but all of us…The beginning of the new Parliament has been done by Bidhuri and his words…. I think this is a fit case for suspension…,” Ramesh said.

Danish Ali writes to Speaker Om Birla

Meanwhile, Ali has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought an inquiry into the matter. The BSP MP said that he was heartbroken and urged the Speaker to refer the matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha.

“This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new Parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament as well.

“…I request you to kindly refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sbaha for examination, investigation and report,” he wrote.