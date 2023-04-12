BJP moves ED-ECI over conman’s statement against BRS

Telangana BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with a plea to probe into the statement of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar that he had handed over Rs 15 lakh to Arun Pillai at the headquarters of BRS. The BJP MLA also wrote to the Election Commission of India seeking cancellation of the registration of the regional party over allegations of money laundering.

In its reaction to the complaint, the BRS hit back at the saffron party by calling Chandrasekhar a BJP agent.

Rao, the BJP MLA from Dubakka, also handed over a copy of the complaint to the ED in Hyderabad.

He wrote, “Mr Sukesh Chandrasekhar has given a statement that he handed over Rs 15 crores of cash to a black Range Rover car bearing number 6060, within the compound wall of Telangana Bhavan, Banjara Hills,” he wrote. Pointing out that the conman currently lodged in jail was ready for Polygraph test and Narco analysis. “In this regard I request the ED authorities that as a huge money laundering occurred within the compound wall of Telangana Bhavan, the matter may be properly enquired and persons who are involved in money laundering may be prosecuted.”

In a separate letter to the Election Commission of India, the BJP MLA wrote about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s statement that he handed over Rs 15 crore to Arun Pillai on the instructions of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the premises of Telangana Bhavan at Banjara Hills. He sought an inquiry and the cancellation of the registration of BRS as it was involved with money laundering.

“I expect an expeditious inquiry into the matter regarding the statement given by Sukesh Chandrasekhar and an appropriate inquiry on why the registration of BRS should not be cancelled,” read the letter.

The BRS immediately hit back at BJP accusing it of making up the chats and using Sukesh Chandrasekhar to settle its political battles. Party leaders defended Kalvakuntla Kavitha who is currently on bed rest after suffering an avulsion fracture.

“The chat conversation allegedly released by a BJP agent shows pathetic English sentences which are more like those of BJP WhatsApp university students and not Kavithaji. Amit Shahji we know who is writing Sukesh Chandru’s letters,” wrote BRS spokesperson M Krishank on Twitter.

“Disgraceful BJP is madly obsessed about power in Telangana and hence stooped to a low level harping on the comments made by a conman, imprisoned criminal and a covert of BJP to attack BRS. No ED or CBI can deter us from our fight against Modi,” said another BRS leader Srravan Dasoju.